National Aluminium Company standalone net profit rises 88.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore

Net profit of National Aluminium Company rose 88.22% to Rs 2002.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1063.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.28% to Rs 5302.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3806.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.5302.383806.9451.0639.202871.251607.612688.901429.272002.381063.86

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