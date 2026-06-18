National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development standalone net profit declines 10.86% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 3.71% to Rs 14205.24 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development declined 10.86% to Rs 1440.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1615.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income declined 3.71% to Rs 14205.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14752.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.03% to Rs 7168.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7628.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 2.58% to Rs 57951.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56491.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.