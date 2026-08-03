National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 12.23% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 71.19% to Rs 2807.70 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 12.23% to Rs 801.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 714.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 71.19% to Rs 2807.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1640.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2807.701640.0990.8694.61801.85714.48801.85714.48801.85714.48

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