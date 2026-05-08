National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development standalone net profit rises 28.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.50% to Rs 2143.48 crore

Net profit of National Bank for Financing Infrast. & Development rose 28.97% to Rs 774.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 600.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.50% to Rs 2143.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1396.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.60% to Rs 3036.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.93% to Rs 7257.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4973.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.