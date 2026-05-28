National Fertilizer consolidated net profit rises 12.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.45% to Rs 4347.19 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer rose 12.43% to Rs 151.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 134.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.45% to Rs 4347.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4456.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.95% to Rs 211.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 183.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 21514.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19794.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.