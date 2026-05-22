Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Fittings standalone net profit declines 88.13% in the March 2026 quarter

National Fittings standalone net profit declines 88.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 23.54 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 88.13% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.90% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 91.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales23.5423.49 0 91.4078.13 17 OPM %13.6414.69 -13.2310.09 - PBDT4.564.46 2 16.009.97 60 PBT3.754.01 -6 13.057.02 86 NP1.7214.49 -88 9.1123.30 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Agarwal Fortune India standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Star Cement consolidated net profit rises 20.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit declines 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

CG-VAK Software & Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 642.87% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story