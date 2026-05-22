National Fittings standalone net profit declines 88.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 0.21% to Rs 23.54 crore

Net profit of National Fittings declined 88.13% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.21% to Rs 23.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 60.90% to Rs 9.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 91.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 78.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.