Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the March 2024 quarter

National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 3.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.45% to Rs 240.57 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 3.90% to Rs 65.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.45% to Rs 240.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 217.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 14.52% to Rs 294.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 256.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 37.36% to Rs 943.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 687.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales240.57217.80 10 943.91687.17 37 OPM %78.2474.28 -77.5479.39 - PBDT106.00107.74 -2 460.96386.30 19 PBT34.9049.70 -30 213.24210.70 1 NP65.7363.26 4 294.20256.90 15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

National Highways Infra Trust standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Highways Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit declines 41.37% in the December 2023 quarter

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Punjab &amp; Sind Bank standalone net profit declines 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Stock alert: LIC, HPCL, Adani Energy, NMDC, NALCO

US Market closed for Memorial Day holiday on Monday

Asian Paints' Singapore arm inks pact to acquire 24.3% stake in SCB

Indices may see flat opening

Nova Agritech consolidated net profit rises 2.60% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story