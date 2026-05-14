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National Highways Infra Trust consolidated net profit rises 45.58% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 77.05% to Rs 1145.46 crore

Net profit of National Highways Infra Trust rose 45.58% to Rs 204.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.05% to Rs 1145.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 646.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.92% to Rs 685.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 325.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 80.81% to Rs 4274.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2363.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1145.46646.98 77 4274.072363.82 81 OPM %77.3686.07 -80.6381.36 - PBDT502.85304.80 65 1770.87919.53 93 PBT106.8685.71 25 319.95122.33 162 NP204.55140.51 46 685.52325.01 111

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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