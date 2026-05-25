National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.78 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.94% to Rs 3.97 crore

Net Loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 53.94% to Rs 3.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 7.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 43.42% to Rs 22.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.