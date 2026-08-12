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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

National Oxygen reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.01 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 59.76% to Rs 3.05 crore

Net Loss of National Oxygen reported to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 59.76% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.057.58 -60 OPM %-40.66-13.59 -PBDT-1.46-1.26 -16 PBT-2.01-1.87 -7 NP-2.01-1.87 -7

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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