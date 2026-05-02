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National Peroxide reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 16.26% to Rs 85.68 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 6.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.26% to Rs 85.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.99% to Rs 289.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 286.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales85.6873.70 16 289.71286.87 1 OPM %17.38-3.19 -10.775.30 - PBDT15.95-2.74 LP 35.8118.03 99 PBT10.67-7.82 LP 15.02-2.08 LP NP7.93-6.49 LP 11.04-2.25 LP

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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