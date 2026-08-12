National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 642.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.12% to Rs 96.07 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide rose 642.70% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 96.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.96.0766.6612.747.2314.116.498.841.366.610.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News