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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 642.70% in the June 2026 quarter

National Peroxide standalone net profit rises 642.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 44.12% to Rs 96.07 crore

Net profit of National Peroxide rose 642.70% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.12% to Rs 96.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 66.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales96.0766.66 44 OPM %12.747.23 -PBDT14.116.49 117 PBT8.841.36 550 NP6.610.89 643

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 4:17 PM IST

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