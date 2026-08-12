National Plastic Industries standalone net profit declines 26.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.36% to Rs 15.52 croreNet profit of National Plastic Industries declined 26.74% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 29.36% to Rs 15.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.5221.97 -29 OPM %11.219.15 -PBDT1.351.52 -11 PBT0.630.86 -27 NP0.630.86 -27
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