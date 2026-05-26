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National Plastic Technologies standalone net profit declines 30.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.68% to Rs 89.59 crore

Net profit of National Plastic Technologies declined 30.05% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.68% to Rs 89.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.55% to Rs 9.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.84% to Rs 341.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 310.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales89.5976.13 18 341.21310.64 10 OPM %6.498.05 -7.648.14 - PBDT4.994.75 5 21.6319.58 10 PBT3.162.97 6 14.0412.53 12 NP1.492.13 -30 9.179.03 2

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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