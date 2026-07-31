National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.57% to Rs 516.63 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 9.55% to Rs 98.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.57% to Rs 516.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.516.63312.0319.5430.37143.34127.93128.84118.3598.1989.63

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