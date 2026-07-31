National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 65.57% to Rs 516.63 croreNet profit of National Securities Depository rose 9.55% to Rs 98.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.57% to Rs 516.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales516.63312.03 66 OPM %19.5430.37 -PBDT143.34127.93 12 PBT128.84118.35 9 NP98.1989.63 10
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