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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the June 2026 quarter

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 65.57% to Rs 516.63 crore

Net profit of National Securities Depository rose 9.55% to Rs 98.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 89.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 65.57% to Rs 516.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 312.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales516.63312.03 66 OPM %19.5430.37 -PBDT143.34127.93 12 PBT128.84118.35 9 NP98.1989.63 10

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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