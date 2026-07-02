Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Om Freight Forwarders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Om Freight Forwarders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 10.73% to Rs 1157 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 72 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd lost 10.37% to Rs 33.11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 207 shares in the past one month. JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Ltd crashed 7.83% to Rs 17.07. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8360 shares in the past one month. Saksoft Ltd pared 6.91% to Rs 178.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.27 lakh shares in the past one month.