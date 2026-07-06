Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, Quint Digital Ltd and Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, Quint Digital Ltd and Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 July 2026.

National Standard (India) Ltd tumbled 20.00% to Rs 777.45 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 276 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 12.56% to Rs 34.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1060 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 197 shares in the past one month. Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd lost 10.16% to Rs 38.37. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 73.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 143.74 lakh shares in the past one month. Quint Digital Ltd fell 9.76% to Rs 39.66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1190 shares in the past one month.