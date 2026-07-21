Home / Markets / Capital Market News / National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the June 2026 quarter

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs -1.02 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 156.57% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-1.020 0 OPM %106.860 -PBDT3.391.49 128 PBT3.391.49 128 NP2.540.99 157

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SML Mahindra standalone net profit declines 4.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Rajoo Engineers consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Capital Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

IIFL Home Finance standalone net profit declines 6.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 35.42% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story