National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 156.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -1.02 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) rose 156.57% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs -1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales-1.020 0 OPM %106.860 -PBDT3.391.49 128 PBT3.391.49 128 NP2.540.99 157
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