Shares of National Stock Exchange of India were currently trading at Rs 1,866.25 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 4.55% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,785.

The stock debuted at Rs 1,800 on the BSE, a premium of 0.84% over its issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 1,878 and a low of Rs 1,800. On the BSE, over 283.29 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) was subscribed 5.71 times. The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and closed on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share.

The initial public offer (IPO) consisted entirely of an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares and raised Rs 21,486-22,562 crore, with a price band of Rs 1,700-1,785 per equity share of face value of Rs 1. The company did not have any identifiable promoter. Among the selling shareholders, State Bank of India sold 1.60 crore equity shares, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 1.19 crore equity shares, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte. sold 1.12 crore equity shares, MS Strategic (Mauritius) sold 1.10 crore equity shares, The New India Assurance Company sold 1.05 crore equity shares, SBI Capital Markets sold 0.88 crore equity shares, Bank of Baroda sold 0.77 crore equity shares, Stock Holding Corporation of India sold 0.62 crore equity shares, General Insurance Corporation of India sold 0.62 crore equity shares, United India Insurance Company sold 0.60 crore equity shares, Crown Capital sold 0.59 crore equity shares, 2726247 Ontario Inc. sold 0.54 crore equity shares, The Oriental Insurance Company sold 0.50 crore equity shares, National Insurance Company sold 0.40 crore equity shares, Mahagony sold 0.30 crore equity shares, etc.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is Indias largest stock exchange, offering trading, listing, clearing and post-trade services across multiple asset classes, including cash equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, mutual funds, commodities and debt markets. Incorporated in November 1992, NSE operates a technology-driven platform and maintains leading market shares across key segments. The exchange had 261.36 million registered investor accounts, 132.37 million unique registered investors and 3,005 listed entities as of FY2026. Its integrated ecosystem includes NSE Clearing, NSE Indices, NSE Data and Analytics and NSE International Exchange, providing complementary services across clearing, indices, market data and international trading. Ahead of the IPO, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), on 16 August 2026, raised Rs 6,746.18 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.77 crore shares at Rs 1,785 each to 189 anchor investors.