National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) IPO subscribed 5.68 times

The offer received bids for 50.38 crore shares as against 8.86 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) received bids for 50,38,04,568 shares as against 8,86,42,911 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on 21 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 5.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 17 September 2026 and will close on 21 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,700 and 1,785 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 8 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The initial public offer (IPO) consists entirely of offer for sales (OFS) of 12.64 crore equity shares to raise Rs 21486-22562 crore with price band of Rs 1700-1785 per equity share of face of Rs 1. The company does not have any identifiable promoter. Among the selling shareholding State Bank of India is selling 1.60 crore equity shares, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board 1.19 crore equity shares, Aranda Investments (Mauritius) Pte 1.12 crore equity shares, MS Strategic (Mauritius) 1.10 crore equity shares, The New India Assurance Company 1.05 crore equity shares, SBI Capital Markets 0.88 crore equity shares, Bank of Baroda 0.77 crore equity shares, Stock Holding Corporation of India 0.62 crore equity shares, General Insurance Corporation of India 0.62 crore equity shares, United India Insurance Company 0.60 crore equity shares, Crown Capital 0.59 crore equity shares, 2726247 Ontario Inc. 0.54 crore equity shares, The Oriental Insurance Company 0.50 crore equity shares, National Insurance Company 0.40 crore equity shares, Mahagony 0.30 crore equity shares etc.

National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is Indias largest stock exchange, offering trading, listing, clearing and post-trade services across multiple asset classes, including cash equities, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, mutual funds, commodities and debt markets. Incorporated in November 1992, NSE operates a technology-driven platform and maintains leading market shares across key segments. The exchange had 261.36 million registered investor accounts, 132.37 million unique registered investors and 3,005 listed entities as of FY2026. Its integrated ecosystem includes NSE Clearing, NSE Indices, NSE Data and Analytics and NSE International Exchange, providing complementary services across clearing, indices, market data and international trading. Ahead of the IPO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Wednesday, 16 August 2026, raised Rs 6,746.18 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.77 crore shares at Rs 1,785 each to 189 anchor investors.