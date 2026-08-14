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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natraj Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Natraj Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.30% to Rs 31.42 crore

Net profit of Natraj Proteins reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.30% to Rs 31.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.4226.56 18 OPM %8.94-2.37 -PBDT2.23-1.11 LP PBT2.12-1.20 LP NP2.11-1.21 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

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