Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 45.81% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 6.91% to Rs 40.22 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 45.81% to Rs 0.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 40.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.92% to Rs 5.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.83% to Rs 155.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales40.2237.62 7 155.42172.37 -10 OPM %10.2215.34 -12.8120.33 - PBDT3.634.86 -25 16.7232.20 -48 PBT1.432.99 -52 8.0524.99 -68 NP0.971.79 -46 5.5518.45 -70

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

