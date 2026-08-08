Naturite Agro Products standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 77.54% to Rs 2.08 crore

Net profit of Naturite Agro Products rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 77.54% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2.089.263.851.080.050.050.030.020.030.02

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