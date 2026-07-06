Naukri rolls out new AI-powered recruitment platforms for jobseekers

Naukri today announced the broad rollout of its AI-powered recruitment platform, with AI-Rex, Talent Pulse, and PremiumX scaling across enterprises. The Company is also expanding AI offerings for jobseekers.

Reflecting its long-term commitment to AI, Info Edge invested approximately Rs 70 crore in AI during FY26, with investment expected to reach approximately Rs 150 crore in FY27. The platform today hosts over 118 million candidate profiles with an average daily new addition of around 25,000 profiles and serves approximately 13 million monthly active users.

Naukri AI-Rex is the Company's flagship Agentic AI product designed to enhance recruiter productivity across the hiring workflow. Multiple specialized AI agents work together across mandate refinement, candidate sourcing, personalized outreach, screening and qualification, enabling recruiters to build high-quality candidate pipelines with significantly less effort.

Commercial adoption is accelerating. AI-Rex is now live across 4,000+ enterprise customers and recruitment firms, with more than 10% already converted to paid clients. Hiring mandates through the AI-Rex platform have grown 3.7x between February and June 2026, with adoption spanning IT, BFSI, Sales, Finance, Healthcare, BPO, Core Engineering, among others. Talent Pulse, Naukri's AI-powered talent intelligence platform, now has over 600 paid customers with adoption ranging from large enterprises to smaller organizations. The platform enables enterprises to benchmark compensation, analyze talent availability, evaluate employer branding, and make workforce planning decisions using AI-powered insights. Together with Executive Intelligence, these products expand Naukri's addressable market into talent intelligence and strategic workforce planning.