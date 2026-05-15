Nava consolidated net profit declines 45.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 1142.85 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 45.77% to Rs 127.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 1142.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1018.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.93% to Rs 786.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1091.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 4290.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3983.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.