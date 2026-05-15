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Nava consolidated net profit declines 45.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST
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Sales rise 12.24% to Rs 1142.85 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 45.77% to Rs 127.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 234.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.24% to Rs 1142.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1018.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.93% to Rs 786.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1091.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 4290.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3983.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1142.851018.20 12 4290.923983.55 8 OPM %32.4837.48 -40.0246.07 - PBDT416.12414.45 0 1893.211960.90 -3 PBT325.33324.31 0 1502.021608.49 -7 NP127.13234.41 -46 786.671091.48 -28

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 4:33 PM IST

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