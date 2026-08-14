Nava consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 1211.80 croreNet profit of Nava declined 9.99% to Rs 277.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 308.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 1211.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1193.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1211.801193.22 2 OPM %43.4549.31 -PBDT580.97626.37 -7 PBT479.63535.92 -11 NP277.27308.03 -10
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