Nava consolidated net profit declines 9.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.56% to Rs 1211.80 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 9.99% to Rs 277.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 308.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 1211.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1193.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1211.801193.2243.4549.31580.97626.37479.63535.92277.27308.03

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