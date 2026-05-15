Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, EPL Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd, EPL Ltd, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd and Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2026.

Nava Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 633.25 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 99333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd crashed 7.31% to Rs 207.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.15 lakh shares in the past one month. EPL Ltd lost 7.12% to Rs 213.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68091 shares in the past one month. Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd slipped 7.02% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.13 lakh shares in the past one month.