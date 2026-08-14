Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 238.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 80.69% to Rs 907.92 croreNet profit of Navi Finserv rose 238.41% to Rs 199.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 80.69% to Rs 907.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 502.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales907.92502.47 81 OPM %66.2757.51 -PBDT270.5183.71 223 PBT266.7180.20 233 NP199.2258.87 238
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