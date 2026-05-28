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Navi Finserv standalone net profit rises 344.54% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 44.06% to Rs 738.19 crore

Net profit of Navi Finserv rose 344.54% to Rs 134.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.06% to Rs 738.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 512.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.64% to Rs 292.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 221.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.36% to Rs 2461.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2271.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales738.19512.42 44 2461.002271.15 8 OPM %65.0646.52 -60.2248.23 - PBDT185.7654.73 239 425.43320.07 33 PBT182.0851.00 257 410.90301.04 36 NP134.8330.33 345 292.21221.97 32

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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