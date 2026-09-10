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Navi UPI forges partnership with IndusInd Bank to scale digital payments

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Last Updated : Sep 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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Navi UPI, today announced a partnership with IndusInd Bank to strengthen the technology infrastructure supporting its UPI operations. The partnership brings together IndusInd Bank's banking capabilities and Navi's technology know-how to help bolster and scale the foundation for Navi UPI as digital payments continue to grow.

At the heart of the partnership is a new UPI payment switch, which helps process and route transactions between participants in the UPI ecosystem. The addition of the new switch will further diversify Navi UPI's technology stack, while enhancing its resilience and ability to scale as its payments business grows.

The partnership was announced at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai, where the two organisations formally marked the milestone.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 10 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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