Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 107.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.07% to Rs 1045.08 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 107.67% to Rs 243.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.07% to Rs 1045.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 725.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1045.08725.40 44 OPM %34.1728.51 -PBDT360.04190.35 89 PBT318.36155.11 105 NP243.31117.16 108
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