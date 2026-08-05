Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 107.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.07% to Rs 1045.08 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 107.67% to Rs 243.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 117.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.07% to Rs 1045.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 725.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1045.08725.4034.1728.51360.04190.35318.36155.11243.31117.16

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