Navin Fluorine International Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2026.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 August 2026.

Navin Fluorine International Ltd spiked 10.77% to Rs 8420 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11408 shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 9.96% to Rs 21954.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2533 shares in the past one month. GMM Pfaudler Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 919.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 39874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9273 shares in the past one month. Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd added 7.17% to Rs 3400. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27255 shares in the past one month.