Navin Fluorine Intl surges after Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 243 cr

Navin Fluorine International rallied 6.42% to Rs 8,089 after company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, driven by robust growth across its three business verticals

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 107.67% year-on-year to Rs 243.31 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 117.16 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 44.07% YoY to Rs 1,045.08 crore, reflecting healthy demand across its core business segments.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 105.25% YoY to Rs 318.36 crore in Q1 FY27.

Operating performance remained strong, with EBITDA climbing 73% YoY to Rs 357.07 crore from Rs 206.79 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded by 566 basis points to 34.2%, compared with 28.5% in the year-ago period, indicating improved operating leverage and a favourable business mix.

On the segmental front, high performance products (HPP) revenue grew 33% YoY to Rs 540 crore, supported by higher volumes and improved realizations. The Specialty Chemicals business posted 48% YoY growth to Rs 325 crore, aided by strong order visibility. The company said its product pipeline remains robust, with meaningful scale-up across existing molecules and a healthy pipeline of new product launches. Revenue from contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) climbed 82% YoY to Rs 180 crore in Q1 FY27. Meanwhile, the board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 90 crore to establish pilot and scale-up capacities for products under its Advanced Materials portfolio at the company's Surat manufacturing facility. The investment is aimed at accelerating the transition of products from laboratory scale to commercial-scale qualification.