Navin Fluorine International rose 2.35% to Rs 6,923 after the company reported a strong Q4 FY26 performance, driven by healthy growth across key segments.

On a consolidated basis, net profit stood at Rs 212.62 crore in Q4 FY26, up 124% YoY from Rs 94.98 crore and higher by 15% QoQ from Rs 185.40 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 937.71 crore, rising 34% YoY from Rs 700.94 crore and 5% higher sequentially compared to Rs 892.37 crore.

At the operating level, EBITDA stood at Rs 321.15 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80% YoY and 4% QoQ. EBITDA margin expanded to 34.2% from 25.5% in Q4 FY25, although it softened 22 bps on a sequential basis.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 282.30 crore in Q4 FY26, up 122% YoY and 18% QoQ. On the cost front, raw material expenses rose 20.9% YoY to Rs 388.07 crore, while employee expenses increased 15.3% YoY to Rs 81.01 crore and other expenses were up 12.7% YoY at Rs 147.48 crore during the quarter. Segment-wise, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) remained the key growth driver in Q4FY26 with 61% YoY revenue growth, followed by Specialty Chemicals at 39% and High Performance Products (HPP) at 20%, reflecting strong demand across high-value segments. For the full year, revenue stood at Rs 3,313.90 crore in FY26, up 41% YoY, while EBITDA surged 103% to Rs 1,081.68 crore with margins expanding 992 bps to 32.6%. PBT stood at Rs 873.17 crore in FY26, up 130% YoY, while net profit rose 130% YoY to Rs 663.56 crore.