Navkar Corporation reported standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations advanced 92.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 23.18 crore for the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.24 crore in the corresponding period of Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 28.04% to Rs 179.48 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 140.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 12.20 crore (down 3.25% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 3.88 crore (down 11.21% YoY) during the quarter under review.