Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Navkar Corporation reports turnaround Q4 numbers

Navkar Corporation reported standalone net profit of Rs 13.98 crore in Q4 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 18.53 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations advanced 92.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.76 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 23.18 crore for the quarter, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 35.24 crore in the corresponding period of Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 28.04% to Rs 179.48 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 140.17 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 12.20 crore (down 3.25% YoY) and finance costs stood at Rs 3.88 crore (down 11.21% YoY) during the quarter under review.

Navkar Corporation provides cargo transit services across Container Freight Stations, Private Freight Terminal, Inland Container Depots and Multimodal Logistics Parks.

Shares of Navkar Corporation slipped 3.40% to Rs 108.20 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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