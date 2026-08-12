Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 70.76% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Navkar Urbanstructure rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 70.76% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.501.71020.470.290.270.290.270.290.27

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