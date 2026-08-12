Navkar Urbanstructure standalone net profit rises 7.41% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 70.76% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Navkar Urbanstructure rose 7.41% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 70.76% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.501.71 -71 OPM %020.47 -PBDT0.290.27 7 PBT0.290.27 7 NP0.290.27 7
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