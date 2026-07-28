Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 10.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.76% to Rs 788.00 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 10.19% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 788.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 794.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.788.00794.0025.1328.59198.00229.00179.00212.00141.00157.00

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