Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 10.19% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.76% to Rs 788.00 croreNet profit of Navneet Education declined 10.19% to Rs 141.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 157.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.76% to Rs 788.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 794.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales788.00794.00 -1 OPM %25.1328.59 -PBDT198.00229.00 -14 PBT179.00212.00 -16 NP141.00157.00 -10
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