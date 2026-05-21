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Navneet Education consolidated net profit declines 20.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 6:17 PM IST
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Sales decline 0.92% to Rs 430.00 crore

Net profit of Navneet Education declined 20.83% to Rs 38.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 48.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.92% to Rs 430.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 434.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.50% to Rs 352.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 757.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.64% to Rs 1721.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1786.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales430.00434.00 -1 1721.001786.00 -4 OPM %12.3318.20 -15.6917.75 - PBDT56.0077.00 -27 281.00322.00 -13 PBT33.0058.00 -43 202.00256.00 -21 NP38.0048.00 -21 352.00757.00 -54

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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