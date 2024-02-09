Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Naysaa Securities remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.7.416.47-7.6910.360.310.570.300.530.400.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel