Naysaa Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales rise 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore

Net profit of Naysaa Securities remain constant at Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 6.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales7.416.47 15 OPM %-7.6910.36 -PBDT0.310.57 -46 PBT0.300.53 -43 NP0.400.40 0

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

