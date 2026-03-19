Nazara Tech's UK arm inks pact to acquire 50% stake in Bluetile, BestPlay

Nazara Technologies'wholly owned subsidiary, Nazara Technologuies UK, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 50% controlling stake in Bluetile Games S.L. and BestPlay Systems S.L. for a consideration of $100.3 million (around Rs 918 crore).

Bluetile operates a diversified portfolio of globally popular casual, social mobile games including titles such as Yatzy, Domino Legends, Mahjong Voyage and Spade Stars. BestPlay, its in-house rewarded engagement platform acts as a built-in player acquisition, retention and cross-promotion engine across its game portfolio. Together, this combination of content and distribution, supported by continuous optimization and live operations, enables Bluetile to operate a scalable and resilient gaming platform across global markets. For the twelve months ended December 2025 (CY25), Bluetile and BestPlay on a combined basis reported revenue of $153.6 million (Rs 1,405 crore) and EBITDA of $27.7 million (Rs 254 crore).

The acquisition will help establish a scalable platform for AI-enabled game development, distribution and publishing across Nazaras global gaming portfolio.

Nazara UK will initially acquire a 50% controlling equity stake in both Bluetile and BestPlay. Of the total cash consideration of $100.3 million (Rs 918 crore), an amount of $59.7 million (Rs 546 crore) is payable at first close, while the remaining $40.6 million (Rs 372 crore) will be paid within 6 months of initial closing. Under the agreement, Nazara holds a call option while sellers hold a corresponding put option, to acquire or sell the remaining 50% stake by 2028 at a valuation based on 6.6x trailing calendar year EBITDA. In addition, the transaction includes performance-linked earn-outs, with a most probable payout estimated at $ 98.2 million (around Rs 898 crore), contingent on achievement of agreed revenue and EBITDA targets for CY20272029 and payable annually from 2028 to 2030.

This structure aligns consideration with future performance while significantly de-risking the acquisition for Nazara. A substantial portion of the future contingent consideration is expected to be funded through Bluetile and BestPlays operating cash flows and distributions, with up to 25% of each instalment payable, at Nazaras discretion, in listed equity. Nazara is Indias only publicly listed gaming company with businesses spanning Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, Sportskeeda, Curve Games, Fusebox Games, Funky Monkeys, Smaash Entertainment and ad-tech unit Datawrkz. With operations across India, North America and other markets, it is building a global gaming platform with strong IP and publishing capabilities.