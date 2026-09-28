Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.29% slide in NIFTY and a 1.03% slide in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22838.45. The Sensex is at 72940.6, down 1.29%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 2.46% in last one month.