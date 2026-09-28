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Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for fifth straight session

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Last Updated : Sep 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 381.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.55% in last one year as compared to a 7.29% slide in NIFTY and a 1.03% slide in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 381.85, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.31% on the day, quoting at 22838.45. The Sensex is at 72940.6, down 1.29%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 2.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1550.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 28 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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