Nazara Technologies Ltd spurts 2.68%, rises for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 293.5, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.87% in last one year as compared to a 4.14% slide in NIFTY and a 13.51% slide in the Nifty Media.

Nazara Technologies Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 293.5, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.23% on the day, quoting at 23912.85. The Sensex is at 76447.04, up 1.22%. Nazara Technologies Ltd has slipped around 1.82% in last one month.