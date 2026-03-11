Nazara Technologies rises after Morgan Stanley acquires 0.78% stake

Nazara Technologies advanced 1.83% to Rs 250 after Morgan Stanley acquired 0.78% stake in the company via bulk deals on 10 March 2026.

As per the bulk deal data on the NSE, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 28.85 lakh equity shares (or 0.78% stake) of Nazara Technologies at Rs 239.80 each yesterday, 10 March 2026.

The shares were sold by Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP, which offloaded an equivalent number of shares at the same price.

Think India Opportunities Master Fund LP held 93.27 lakh shares or 2.52% stake in the company as on 31 December 2026.

In the last one year, Nazara Technologies has fallen by 8.13% while the benchmark Sensex lost 4.63% in the same period.

On the technical front, the stocks RSI (14) was currently at 39.535. An RSI reading of 70 or above indicates an overbought condition. A reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold condition. On the daily chart, the scrip is trading below its 10-day, 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages placed at 252.96, 264.02 and 262.22, respectively. Nazara is Indias only publicly listed gaming company with businesses spanning Kiddopia, Animal Jam, World Cricket Championship, Sportskeeda, Curve Games, Fusebox Games, Funky Monkeys, Smaash Entertainment and ad-tech unit Datawrkz. With operations across India, North America and other markets, it is building a global gaming platform with strong IP and publishing capabilities.