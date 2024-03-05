Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC arm bags order worth Rs 92 cr

NBCC arm bags order worth Rs 92 cr

Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

NBCC (India) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India) has been awarded with a work order worth Rs 92 crore from Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education And Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh.

The scope of work involves appointment of architectural consultant for comprehensive planning, designing and monitoring & supervision for the work of construction of extension block for advanced eye centre and DDTC in front of drug de-addiction centre at PGIMER, Chandigarh.

The value of the order stood at Rs 92 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.3% to Rs 110.74 crore on 13.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,405.51 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of NBCC (India) rose 0.49% to Rs 133 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

NBCC jumps after signing MoU with HUDCO

NBCC announces sale of commercial built up space in Delhi

NBCC (India) rises on Rs 560-cr order win

NBCC jumps on approval to develop Rs 10,000-cr projects

NBCC (India) Ltd Surges 11.76%, S&amp;P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.64%

Around 90-fold increase in Retail digital payments in India over 12 years, Says RBI Governor

India Services Sector Continues Stronger Growth In February

Sensex slides 417 pts; auto shares in demand

Platinum Industries jumps on debut

Exicom Tele-Systems makes strong debut

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story