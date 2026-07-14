NBCC bags orders worth Rs 501-cr across education, infrastructure projects

NBCC (India) has secured multiple orders worth a total of Rs 501.45 crore from various government entities, strengthening its order book across education and infrastructure projects.

The largest order, valued at Rs 430.69 crore, has been awarded by the Rajasthan Council of School Education for the turnkey construction of 2,256 science laboratories for physics, chemistry and biology in 922 government schools across Rajasthan.

The company has also received a Rs 60.61 crore contract from Bharat Electronics (BEL) for an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract, along with Project Management Consultancy (PMC) services, to develop infrastructure facilities for NFTRs.

In addition, Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has awarded NBCC two Project Management Agency (PMA) contracts under its CSR initiatives. The first, worth Rs 5.38 crore, involves the construction of a state-of-the-art tourist facilitation centre in Aizawl, Mizoram. The second contract, valued at Rs 4.77 crore, is for the construction of a school building under Phase II at Dr. K.B. Hedgewar Higher Secondary School of Arts, Commerce and Science in Cujira, Bambolim, Goa.