NBCC gains on securing Rs 159-cr orders for Education Infrastructure Projects in Odisha

NBCC (India) rose 2.30% to Rs 99.25 after it has secured four domestic project management consultancy (PMC) contracts worth a combined Rs 158.95 crore for construction of education infrastructure projects in Odisha.

The orders include construction of a Mega Education Complex in Keonjhar district for the District Mineral Foundation, Keonjhar, valued at Rs 70.59 crore, and construction of DD University Works (Mega Education Complex) in Keonjhar district worth Rs 17.24 crore.

The company has also received two orders from Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan for construction of new campuses for Kendriya Vidyalaya in Angul and Sambalpur districts of Odisha, each valued at Rs 35.56 crore.