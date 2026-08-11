NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 2259.53 crore

Net profit of NBCC (India) rose 17.18% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 2259.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2391.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2259.532391.196.864.61216.32184.46212.79181.45154.83132.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News