NBCC (India) consolidated net profit rises 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 2259.53 croreNet profit of NBCC (India) rose 17.18% to Rs 154.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 132.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 2259.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2391.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2259.532391.19 -6 OPM %6.864.61 -PBDT216.32184.46 17 PBT212.79181.45 17 NP154.83132.13 17
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