NBCC (India) gets PMC contract for Seychelles housing project

NBCC (India) said it has secured in-principle approval from the Government of Republic of Seychelles to act as project management consultant (PMC) for an affordable housing development.

Under the mandate, the company will provide consultancy services for planning, design, and procurement for the construction of 1,008 affordable housing units, along with associated infrastructure such as a sewage treatment plant (STP).

The project, valued at approximately $75 million, will be funded by the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) under the Line of Credit (LoC) scheme.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.