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NBCC (India) gets PMC contract for Seychelles housing project

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Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
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NBCC (India) said it has secured in-principle approval from the Government of Republic of Seychelles to act as project management consultant (PMC) for an affordable housing development.

Under the mandate, the company will provide consultancy services for planning, design, and procurement for the construction of 1,008 affordable housing units, along with associated infrastructure such as a sewage treatment plant (STP).

The project, valued at approximately $75 million, will be funded by the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank) under the Line of Credit (LoC) scheme.

NBCC (India) operates in three major segmentsproject management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company's consolidated net profit advanced 38.5% to Rs 197.22 crore on a 7.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,022.39 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter tumbled 3.89% to Rs 77.40 on the BSE.

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First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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