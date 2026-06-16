NBCC (India) added 1.82% to Rs 109.25 after it has secured two project management consultancy (PMC) orders with a combined value of approximately Rs 20.92 crore.

The first order, valued at around Rs 8.48 crore, has been awarded by Chennai Port Authority for undertaking improvement works to the Medical and Surgical Blocks of the Chennai Port Authority Hospital at Chennai.

The second order, worth about Rs 12.44 crore, has been received from Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) for the construction of a 150-bed Vishram Sadan at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

Both contracts have been awarded by domestic entities and pertain to project management consultancy services.