NBCC (India) on 11 April 2026, has entered into two different Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) as follows:

1. MoU for the Redevelopment of August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi HUDCO and NBCC agree to collaborate and jointly work towards the redevelopment of leasehold plot admeasuring approx. 18830 sqmt. at Block No. 25, August Kranti Bhawan, Bhikaji Cama Place, New Delhi. NBCC shall render Techno-economic feasibility study, Construction and Project Management, Monetization of built-up space etc.

2. MoU for providing funds for the ongoing and upcoming projects of NBCC's self sustainable model Reinforcing cooperation and collaboration to leverage respective strengths for undertaking Asset Monetization activities for NBCC's self-sustainable model projects. HUDCO shall provide funds for ongoing and upcoming projects of NBCC's self sustainable model on mutually agreed terms and conditions. NBCC shall provide Project Management and Marketing consultancy services. The partnership is expected to expedite projects execution, enhance assets value, and contribute to urban infrastructure development.